Where is Brianna on Queens? Is Eve leaving the show?

Where is Brianna on Queens? Is Eve leaving for good? There’s a chance that you may be asking yourself this question leading into tonight’s new episode of the ABC show.

With that being said, though, we tend to think there’s a perfectly reasonable answer. For those who are not aware, the actress/singer is currently on maternity leave while the remainder of the season plays out. There’s a chance she will pop up here and there throughout the rest of the season, but she is not going to be a part of the upcoming episodes in the same way as most of her other co-stars.

What the writers did on this past installment was come up with a pretty creative way to take her out of the equation: Isolating her in a tropical equation, while making us think for a good while that Brianna was actually dead. Since that’s not the case, it sets up for an eventual return and a lot of juicy storytelling … provided, of course, that we end up seeing a season 2 renewal.

The show’s long-term future is going to play heavily into most things when it comes to the Brianna character at this point. We’re not talking about a series that has an extended order for the rest of the season; it only has a handful of stories left to tell now. We’ll enjoy them while we’ve got them, but then the decision shifts over to the folks at ABC. We’re not sure if it’s performing anywhere close to how they wanted in terms of the live ratings, but it could be making up for that to some extent with some other numbers across the board.

For now, though, just know that there are no plans to abandon this character forever.

What do you want to see when it comes to Brianna and Eve moving forward on Queens?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates on the way and, of course, we don't want you missing any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

