Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS with season 3 episode 12?

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive into the world of season 3 episode 12?

It goes without saying that we’d want more of the crime drama, just like we do every other branch of the franchise across the board. Unfortunately, there’s a big difference between wanting it and then the network delivering the goods. There is no new episode tonight and beyond that, it doesn’t appear as though one is planned until we gest around to Tuesday, February 1.

Here’s where things get even more bonkers. After the February 1 episode, odds are there will be a hiatus that lasts for a few good weeks. You’ll probably have to wait until after the Winter Olympics to see the FBI franchise return, mostly because the folks at the network are not going to be keen to jeopardize some of their own ratings.

For the time being, we imagine that the goal through the rest of Most Wanted season 3 is similar to what it’s been the past few years: Present some action-packed stories with big threats and enormous stakes at the center of them. We’re sure that we’ll learn more about Jess and the team in the process — we’ve long felt like this show takes you inside the world of its lead more so than any other in the franchise across the board.

Could there be more crossovers? We’d never say never with that, but it’s hard to imagine that anything is 100% in the cards right now. There’s just so much going on with the health crisis and we think that the producers will exercise caution for as long as they possibly can.

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 12?

