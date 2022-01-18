New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13: Who died in ‘Family’?

Entering New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13, there was one thing that was abundantly clear: We were losing an important character. The promo hyped that up, with Helen receiving the bad news and the stage being set for an emotional story like no other.

So who were we most worried about entering the episode? On the series regular front Iggy was the person who wasn’t mentioned in the synopsis for next week’s episode. Meanwhile, we were also concerned about a recurring character like Leyla or even a one-time lead character like Dr. Kapoor. No matter who it was, we imagine that it had to be someone important enough to shake the hospital at its foundation. Also, it needed to be critical enough for Max and Helen to contemplate going back to New Hospital to be with their family there. (Hence, the title of this episode — families are not always blood.)

While in some ways hospitals are used to death and they have to be, given that it is such a natural part of life. However, it is absolutely a little bit different when the death hits close to home and that is absolutely the case in this situation.

We’ll have more updates on this subject as the episode tonight airs; for now, we suggest to just get your tissues at the ready. A lot of this season has been about joy, but the thing with joy is that it cannot last forever.

