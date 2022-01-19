This Is Us season 6 episode 3: Why do Kate and Toby get divorced?

Why do Kate and Toby get divorced on This Is Us season 6? Thanks to the return of Jack Damon, we have a better sense of it.

We knew thanks to some promotional photos that we were going to be seeing the return of Kate and Toby’s son from the future. In doing that, we learned a little bit more that it was a smoker that led to his parents splitting up. Maybe there were a number of little issues, but there was a big one that stands out above the rest.

During this episode, we learned that Jack has a scar on his head, one that he got on the day in question. What happened here? The easy assumption to make is that there was an incident that may have included Jack either hitting his head on the grill or suffering some other bad injury. It’s the sort of thing that could have exacerbated some of the issues Kate and Toby already have. He isn’t listening to much of what she’s saying when it comes to their nap schedule and because of that, he missed the recital.

Also, there’s the issue of Toby working all the way up in San Francisco and traveling back and forth. We’re not altogether sure that this is something that is altogether sustainable for him in the long-term, regardless of if he and Kate are together. Why isn’t he looking for a job a little bit closer to home?

