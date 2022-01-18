1883 season 1 episode 6 spoilers: When will we get more details?

As we prepare ourselves for 1883 season 1 episode 6 on Paramount+, it’s clear there’s a lot to anticipate! We have some huge stories coming for everyone on the wagon trail, with Elsa being at the center of most of them. Remember that she just lost Ennis in a pretty brutal fashion, and this is the sort of thing that will haunt her.

Typically during the week Paramount+ will release details for their upcoming episodes but at the time of this writing, they haven’t done that for 1883 — even though they have for one of their other exclusive shows in SEAL Team.

So what’s going on here? The answer, ultimately, is not all that complicated. There is unfortunately no new episode of 1883 this weekend and because of that, the streaming service will likely wait until this time next week to share some more information.

For the time being, what we know is rather simple: We’re at the halfway point of the season journey. We’ve met many of our main characters, just as we’ve also experienced their struggles as they get accustomed to life on the road. Eventually we know that they’re going to make it to their eventual destination (there would be no Yellowstone otherwise), but it’s not going to be an altogether easy road. Prepare for more roadblocks and surprises ever step of the way.

Also, be prepared for the first season to only be a part of the overall journey. While there isn’t an official renewal out there for 1883 at the moment, we’d go ahead and say that it’s a foregone conclusion. You are going to see more of the show, and it’s a matter of waiting around to get that official announcement. The same goes for Yellowstone itself.

