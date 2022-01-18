Is Max Thieriot leaving SEAL Team, role of Clay in season 5 finale?

Is Max Thieriot leaving SEAL Team and his role of Clay following the events of the season 5 finale? There’s a lot to consider here.

First and foremost, let’s look at the situation the character is facing entering this final episode. Clay is feeling strongly that he’s on his last mission with Bravo and at this point, we honestly understand why. This is a guy who has gone through a lot over the past season and now, he’s a father who isn’t able to spend all that much time at home. Given how Stella gave birth, that’s caused even more problems for him. There’s no denying how valuable this work is; however, at the same time there are other things in life beyond it. All of this stuff has to be considered at some point.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, we should go ahead and reaffirm that at least for now, there are no plans for Max to leave the show. Or, at the very least, nothing has been announced. If that is something that ends up happening, it’s going to be a surprise to both us and everyone else out there watching. We’d say to, at least for now, be prepared for any and every possibility under the sun. We’re sure that there are a few more twists and turns coming our way.

There’s also one other question to ponder over for now, and that’s whether or not there’s going to be a season 6 for SEAL Team down the road. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet by Paramount+ and while we’re hopeful, there’s no guarantee of anything just yet. The ball will be in the court of the streaming service to figure this out.

