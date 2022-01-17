SEAL Team season 5 finale promo: Is Clay leaving Bravo?

The SEAL Team season 5 finale is going to be coming onto Paramount+ this weekend; are you prepared for what’s going to be a heck of an episode? We know that the entirety of Bravo Team is in a life-or-death situation still, and things could get so much worse before they get better.

As the promo below suggests, there could be some sort of finish line down the road for some of these characters — the problem for some of them will simply be getting there. Jason seems to have a chance to atone for some of his past mistakes, and also get treatment for his traumatic brain injury that’s been plaguing him for a better part of the season. It does look as though Jessica Pare will be back as Mandy, and we’re still hoping that things work out for the two of them.

Also, is Clay going to leave Bravo at the end of this mission? At this point, we can understand fully why he’d want to do that. Just remember for a moment that he’s spent the better part of the season having to cover for Jason and also be away from his new family. He likely wants some sort of change, but whether he gets one very much remains to be seen.

These emotional undercurrents are a big part of what makes SEAL Team so special — they are reminders that these characters are fighting for something so much more than just what is apparent on the surface. You have these dangerous missions and then also these hills that the whole team has to climb on the other side of them. Let’s just hope that there’s a favorable outcome at the end, and then also a good tease for what season 6 could look like.

