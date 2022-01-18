This Is Us season 6 episode 3 video: Randall learns about Deja, Malik

Tonight on NBC you can see This Is Us season 6 episode 3 and if you didn’t know already, it’s going to contain an awkward moment for Randall. How awkward? Let’s just say that he is going to learn some news about Deja in the worst possible way.

In a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, you can check out a sneak peek that is focused almost entirely on these two characters in the car. Randall’s trying to help her learn how to drive, which typically is an important rite of passage and also a key bonding moment. With that being said, things go haywire the moment she connects her phone to the car and Malik’s texts are spoken out loud.

So now that Randall knows that Deja and Malik are together, what will he do about it? It’s an interesting situation to watch play out over the course of this episode. He needs to realize (and maybe he does on some level already) that banning her from being around him will only make her rebel. Yet, he’s also the classic over-protective father and Deja is still young. This is as important a moment for him as it is for Deja, so we’ll see just how all of this plays out over time.

In general, tonight’s episode is going to capture multiple different stages of fatherhood — not only that, but how some of these characters react to it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 3?

How do you think Randall will react to all of this? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

