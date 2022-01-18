NCIS season 19 spoilers: David McCallum, Ducky return still coming

What happened to Ducky returning to NCIS season 19 this week? We know that there were suggestions that was happening at some point.

In the end, though, it turns out that there was a misunderstanding as to when David McCallum will be back on the show as his famous character — but he will be back this season.

In responding to his initial claim that McCallum would be back last night, Brian Dietzen confirmed on Twitter that he didn’t realize he was answering a question about a specific episode. You will see Ducky again, but it doesn’t sound as though any more episodes have been filmed with him.

With that information in mind, it does seem as though Ducky won’t be in either this upcoming episode (airing Monday) or episode 13, which is the one Dietzen co-wrote featuring Meredith Eaton as a guest star. We’re going to be waiting probably until later this spring. We’re fine with that, so long as (of course) we get more Ducky down the road.

Could we also get another longtime star in Mark Harmon back before the end of the season? Nobody is commenting on that at the moment, but we still want to imagine we’ll be seeing Gibbs again. Mark remains an executive producer on the show, so it’s not like he is out of the NCIS world entirely.

What do you want to see from David McCallum as Ducky on NCIS season 19 moving forward?

