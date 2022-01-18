NCIS season 19 episode 12 promo: Is Torres entering the ring?

Following tonight’s action-packed episode, we were of course excited to see NCIS season 19 episode 12. Luckily, the promo tonight gave us a good sense of it!

For those of you who like Wilmer Valderrama and his character of Nick Torres, this could be one of the most important ones for him yet. After all, is he getting into some sort of mixed martial arts, or is this all for some sort of case? No matter the reason, it’s enough for some of his colleagues to express some concern!

The promo may have been short, but it was certainly physical with the amount of fighting we ended up seeing. We could see Torres taking to fighting like this as a way to blow off some steam, or channel his frustrations of the past year-plus. Think about it like this: He lost the woman he loves in Bishop to a secret mission he knows almost nothing about. Meanwhile, Gibbs departed earlier this year and he was a father figure to him in a lot of ways. He’s probably hurting on the inside and going through a great deal.

For those wondering if episode 12 is the one co-written by Brian Dietzen, the short answer is no — more than likely, that episode will air in late February following the conclusion of the Olympics. Nothing has been 100% confirmed as of yet.

What are you most excited to see on NCIS season 19 episode 12, based on the promo?

