How I Met Your Father tributes Bob Saget with title card after premiere

Today Hulu debuted the first two episodes of their much-anticipated How I Met Your Father, and it didn’t take much time for a tribute to Bob Saget to come in.

At the conclusion of the premiere, the series aired a title card commemorating the late actor and comedian, who passed away this month at the age of 65. Saget served as the narrator through the entirety of How I Met Your Mother, a role that Kim Cattrall is taking on in the new version of the show. Bob never appeared on-screen, but was beloved among the cast, crew, and producing team. Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby, shared on social-media after his passing that Saget would talk to him about studying his performance and making sure that his narration lined up with it. Bob took his role seriously and understood how important it was to the journey of Ted over the years.

Title cards are one of the most important tributes that any show can give to someone after their passing. It’s a way to ensure that their memory lives on years after the fact, and also that viewers have a chance to look back and reminisce about someone so important to either the show or the entertainment world. In the case of Bob Saget, he met a lot to both. It’s hard to imagine the original How I Met Your Mother being as successful without him — we do think that his presence gave the show more attention almost right away, and he did such a phenomenal job over the years on it. He also is remembered for being a kind, incredibly supportive friend who constantly ensured everyone around him know that they were loved.

We wouldn’t be surprised if down the road, the writers of How I Met Your Father included a separate tribute to Saget in the story. It was a little hard to do here, given his recent passing and also the fact these episodes were filmed long before the start of the year.

Of course, Bob will be deeply missed, and our thoughts and condolences go out to anyone who knew and loved him.

