9-1-1 season 5 spoilers: Is a 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover coming?

9-1-1 season 5 is still going to be on hiatus for the next few weeks but for the sake of this article, let’s look ahead to the long-term future. Is there any change at all for a crossover involving both this show and 9-1-1: Lone Star?

The first thing that we know is that at some point, we’d love to be able to see these two shows together again. However, doing this is not altogether easily, especially when they aren’t even airing at the same time right now. Schedule-wise it’s hard to make it work, and that’s before you even think about the health crisis. Speaking to TV Insider, here is just some of what showrunner Tim Minear had to say on the subject:

“It’s very difficult this year. There have been many challenges … Last year, there was the challenge of initially just trying to make both shows during a worldwide pandemic. Well, that hasn’t changed. We’re still making these shows during a worldwide pandemic, and there have been other complications, cast availability complications. I always try to facilitate for my cast when they want to — look, I’m gonna make sure Angela Bassett gets to be in Black Panther 2. There’s no way I’m not gonna make that happen.

“I’m still hoping for some form of crossover, but the shows are pretty much gonna be living in their own universes this season it seems. We’re not done, so it’s hard to know exactly.”

Our big takeaway here is that there’s not going to be a crossover this season, pending some last-minute surprise. Yet, we do think there’s a good chance for one if both of these shows get renewed. Hopefully by the summer everything will be more settled in the health crisis and logistically, this will work out a little better.

