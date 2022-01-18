Celebrity Big Brother 3 promo hypes up season, not the cast

For those who were not aware Celebrity Big Brother 3 is going to premiere on Wednesday, February 2. So is CBS finally starting to hype things up?

If you look below, you can see a first-look promo (thanks to EarthdogBB) reminding us that the show is coming back soon — you get the red carpet that is in the key art plus an appearance from host Julie Chen. That’s more or less it. We should just be grateful that we’re getting anything at all, since this is typically a show promoted at the very last second.

Here’s a quick reminder that if you see any cast rumors over the next couple of days, they’re probably garbage. Casting for this show in particular can come down to the wire as salaries are negotiated and there’s a lot of work to figure out the right mix of players. We feel like, on paper, it’s going to feel similar to the first two seasons. You’ll have some reality TV personalities mixed in there with an actor or two, a couple of athletes, and maybe a YouTuber or social-media star. The goal will be to bring in all demographics of people, and we hope that at least a couple of the contestants are relatively-big fans of the game. Sure, it’s fun to have a few people in the house who are totally clueless and bumbling their way through, but we do like to see some legitimate strategy despite the shortened format.

For CBS, the appeal of Celebrity Big Brother is going to be giving them something to put on the air during the Winter Olympics. This is the first season since 2019, so we hope the ratings do well enough that this could become somewhat more of an institution again.

