Yellowstone season 5: Will it likely remain at ten episodes?

We know that we’re going to be waiting for a long time in order to see Yellowstone season 5 — that much is abundantly clear. Filming is still months away from starting, and the hope for now is for new episodes to premiere in the fall.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s of course get now to the next order of business: Discussing the episode count. Sure, nothing has been confirmed on that subject as of yet and, unfortunately, nothing will likely be confirmed for a good while.

But do we really need anything to be confirmed here? Obviously, it’d be great to know sooner rather than later, but we’re going into season 5 with the assumption that we are once again getting ten episodes from start to finish. Since Taylor Sheridan does so much work on these scripts, plus his other commitments, it’s hard to imagine there being time to do more in a single season. Also, sometimes it’s better to tell a condensed story than stretching something out longer. One of the appeals of Yellowstone is that you have time to miss it; the smaller number of episodes also makes it easier for people to catch up if they are behind.

At this point, we’d be surprised if any season the rest of the way has more than ten episodes. There is a silver lining to the current order already in that a number of these episodes often run longer than an hour. When you think about the show in terms of total minutes, it probably crams about 11 or 12 episodes’ worth of content into ten of varying lengths. We’ll take that, since it allows Sheridan more time to flesh things out and go with the flow of a given story.

We’re just grateful that Yellowstone seems to have a long life ahead for it still on TV.

