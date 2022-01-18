Blue Bloods season 12: When is last episode before hiatus?

We know that Blue Bloods season 12 is going to be continuing on CBS with a new episode on Friday, just like it’s clear there’s another one after that.

With that being said, does this mean that the January 28 one is the last one a while? With the Winter Olympics at this point looming, it does feel like we’re going to be seeing a long hiatus after the fact here. The Games start the first week of February and we can already confirm that the Friday, February 4 installment is going to be repeat. More than likely, the same will be said for episodes airing on February 11 and then also February 18.

So when’s the feasible return date for Blue Bloods to the network? We could potentially have it back on Friday, February 25, though no specific return date has been named as of yet. We’re just going to have to exercise a lot of patience over a few weeks in that month.

Why would CBS be so careful when it comes to not airing Blue Bloods during the Beijing Games? It’s pretty simple: They don’t want to lose viewers! There is no denying that the Olympics aren’t as big of a draw as they were in decades past, but they are still enormous competition. That is especially true on Friday nights, given that this is a time where there isn’t a lot of other programming on the air in general. The more people who watch Blue Bloods, the more likely it gets another season. If that means a hiatus, we’re more than fine to deal with it.

In the end, enjoy the next two episodes that are airing over the rest of the month — Friday’s should be especially fun, given that it marks the return of Joe Hill and Archbishop Kearns to this world.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 moving forward?

