Is The Cleaning Lady new tonight on Fox with season 1 episode 3?

Is The Cleaning Lady new tonight on Fox? Are we going to get a chance to see season 1 episode 3 back on the air?

Of course, there are a number of different things to get into here, but we have to start with going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. It’s a little bit of a shock since the show literally just premiered a couple of weeks ago, but this is the way of things when there is an NFL game on the air. The network doesn’t want a brand-new show to potentially lose viewers and fundamentally we understand what. Why would they want to hurt their overall audience? It just doesn’t make sense.

Hopefully, you are enjoying the series so far and if that’s the case, we’re more than happy to hand over a few new details for what lies ahead. Check out the season 1 episode 3 synopsis below, plus also the episode 4 synopsis for the week after.

Season 1 episode 3, “Legacy” – Thony is given a dire ultimatum by Garrett that could compromise her son’s access to medical treatment. Arman is tasked with collecting large “donations” for Hayak’s daughter’s wedding, calling into question his real role within the family. Meanwhile, a rift forms between Fiona and her son, Chris, when a secret is revealed that has major consequences for his future, sending Fiona into a spiral as she tries to find a solution in the all-new “Legacy” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Jan. 24 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-103) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Season 1 episode 4, “Kabayan” – Facing a heartbreaking setback with Luca’s treatment, Thony desperately takes matters into her own hands. But when a potential donor refuses to participate, she turns to Arman for help, who escalates the situation to get results. Meanwhile, Garrett makes a risky demand of Thony, pushing her deeper into moral ambiguity in the all-new “Kabayan” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Jan. 31 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-104) (TV-D, L, V)

Rest assured, there’s a LOT more coming on this series, and that includes more twists than we can possibly count.

What do you most want to see on The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 3?

Are you bummed that there is no new episode tonight?

