Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: A look at ‘Aftermath’

As you prepare for Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 13 to arrive on NBC next week, you should also prepare for the end of the road. “Aftermath” is going to be the emotional conclusion to this story, and there’s going to be some pretty big stuff unfolding. Are you ready for it?

The first thing that we should do here is go ahead and share the official Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 13 synopsis — that should give you a sense of what lies ahead story-wise:

01/24/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Cop Joe tries to impress Amy’s family. Nurse Joe takes an important road trip with Chris. Music Joe hits rock bottom. TV-14

Because this is the end of the season, you really shouldn’t be shocked that NBC is only giving away vague details, just like you also shouldn’t be all that shocked if there is a cliffhanger at the end of the story.

As for whether or not that cliffhanger carries over to a season 2, that’s where some worry should start to settle in. For the time being NBC has not confirmed if there will be any more of the series or not and we’ll be the first to admit that we’re concerned — very concerned. Ordinary Joe is a show that started out okay in the numbers, but it’s since encountered a number of struggles due largely to the fact that there is no good lead-in at all for it anymore. Add to this the fact that tonight’s new episode is airing opposite the NFL Playoffs, which we tend to think is by and large a recipe for disaster.

It’s just going to be a massive bummer if we’re near the end of the road for this show already. Haven’t we seen enough James Wolk shows exit stage right early?

