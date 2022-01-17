Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting into season 1 episode 11 titled “The Game” in a matter of hours?

There’s of course a number of things to get into within this piece, but let’s start with the good news: The hiatus is over! You will have a chance to see “The Game” in a matter of hours, and you can even look below to get a sneak peek all about it. That serves as a great accompaniment to the synopsis below:

“The Game” – When evidence to put away a drug kingpin is stolen, Lucy goes undercover at an underground poker tournament to find out which high-roller is behind the crime. Also, Lucy’s feelings are in turmoil when Whistler’s ex-girlfriend arrives in town, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Jan. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’re really stoked about an episode like this. For starters, it’s a better chance to learn what Lucy is capable of — who doesn’t want to endorse that? Field work is always fun on a show like this since we can get to know a little bit more about what makes someone tick. That’s adding to the fact that we’re also going to be learning more about Whistler, as well, through her ex — maybe on the surface her presence could make Lucy concerned but personally, we tend to think that in the end, they can be made stronger through this experience. We don’t think that everything is going to fall apart between them just because an ex is in town; if it did, then they were never all that strong in the first place.

