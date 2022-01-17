Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Will we be meeting an adult Lottie?

Following the Yellowjackets season 1 finale it’s abundantly clear that there are a lot of things to think about — including, of course, the Lottie crisis in both the past and the present.

Based on what we’ve seen in the past, it’s easy to assume now that Lottie is the “Antler Queen” who we saw in the ritual at the start of the series. Meanwhile, we also can assume she’s alive in the present after the big reveal in the finale. Does that mean that we’ll actually get to meet her? Let’s just say the producers are building towards that.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, show executive producer Ashley Lyle confirms that Lottie will be appearing in the present-day timeline next season! There isn’t any casting news out there as of yet, but we tend to think this is going to be one of the more in-demand roles out there.

Lyle also confirmed in this interview that the show will be diving head-first into stories around cults, which makes sense given that one appeared to be responsible for kidnapping Natalie and Lottie could be the head of that operation:

We are very much interested in exploring the theme and concept of belief and what that means for us in terms of our worldview — the way that we interact with the world around us, the way that we interact with other people, and forge those relationships. That is absolutely something that we will be investigating by means of this growing belief that has started to emerge amongst the girls in the wilderness and what that might mean in the present day.

If you’ve thought this show was crazy and dark before, odds are you haven’t seen anything yet — it’s only going to get more twisted from here.

What do you want to see from Lottie in Yellowjackets season 2?

