Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? After what we’ve had a chance to see over the past couple of weeks, doesn’t it make sense to want more great stuff as soon as possible? That’s especially the case when you think about where this past story left off — TK is in grave danger as the ice storm continues to cause all sorts of chaos around the entirety of Austin.

Now, this is where some of the bad news comes into play. Because of the NFL Playoffs, Fox is (understandably) opting to take the week off from airing new episodes. They will be back for more when we get around to January 24, and that includes resolving the big TK cliffhanger. Of course, that doesn’t mean that the ice storm will be over then; we’ve learned already that this is going to continue to factor into the story for at least the next two weeks.

Do you want to prepare for all of this in full now? Then we suggest that you take a look at the synopses for both of these upcoming episodes below.

Season 3 episode 3, “Shock & Thaw” – As the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Owen works to rescue the lives of the stranded migrants; T.K.’s life hangs in the balance and Grace prepares for the birth of her baby in the all-new “Shock & Thaw” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 24 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-303) (TV-14 D, L)

Season 3 episode 4, “Push” – Grace is caught in the ice storm as she goes into labor, and Judd, Owen and Tommy race to find her in the all-new “Push” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-308) (TV-14 D, L, V)

These episodes will be no doubt emotional, but we do hope that they inch us closer to a somewhat-more-peaceful part of the story. Or, at the very least however peaceful something can be within this world.

