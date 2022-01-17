Is The Bachelor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to dive further into Clayton Echard’s journey to find love?

We know that there is a LOT of drama coming around the corner here, including getting a chance to see the aftermath of the Cassidy situation. Will Clayton send her home after learning that she has a supposed “friend with benefits”? It’s something that we have to think about, just like we have to wonder how long someone like Shanae could stick around. She’s clearly causing a lot of issues with Elizabeth, and this could be a feud that lasts for a while. (Is there a chance that this leads to the dreaded two-on-one date? We could easily envision that.)

Alas, here is where we have to present some of the bad news. There is no new episode on the show tonight. What gives with that? It has a great bit to do with the NFL Playoffs. ABC/ESPN are broadcasting the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams and as popular as the reality show is, it completely falls by the wayside compared to any football broadcast out there. We’re more than aware at this point of what’s going to be the more popular thing on the air.

Rest assured that The Bachelor episode 3 will air next week, and this season will continue to feel a lot like some of the older ones of the franchise. It’s clearly a priority for producers to make the series feel more like the pre-pandemic days and they are going to do whatever they can to have that be reflected in what you see on-screen.

