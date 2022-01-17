Bridgerton season 2 spoilers: There is more romance on the way!

Bridgerton season 2 is coming on Netflix this March, and we know that there’s going to be all sorts of fantastic drama that comes with it!

But will there be romance? We know that there was panic the moment that it was revealed that Rege-Jean Page was leaving the role of the Duke of Hastings. Yet, this show clearly has a plan, and that includes finding another way to please people who adored the first season.

The story of season 2 will focus, in part, on Daphne’s older brother Anthony Bridgerton, who makes the decision that he is ready for something permanent in his life. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, show executive producer Chris Van Dusen has the following to say on the subject of what to expect:

This romance will be just as sweeping and beautiful as viewers have come to expect [from the show].

We do think the goal here should be to capture so much of the essence of season 1, without necessarily trying to create a carbon-copy of what we saw before.

We’ll be the first to admit that season 2 of Bridgerton could prove to be very challenging, so much more than it would seem on the surface. The first season was a runaway hit, to the point that Page hosted Saturday Night Live and it became one of the most-popular Netflix series ever. When something like this happens, you do run the risk of expectations getting almost too sky-high for what could be coming down the road. Everyone will inevitably compare season 2 to the first go-around, and you have to find a way to both celebrate what you did without also making the next chapter into a repeat of the first.

Odds are, we’ll get some more video footage over the weeks ahead, and that should give us a much clearer picture of where things will go from here.

