Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Will it happen in 2022?

Is there a good chance that you see the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date at some point during this calendar year? Let’s just say there’s a reason for hope.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine made it clear that they want the show back close to the end of the year:

“We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022 … [We want this to be on an] annual cycle. I think our audiences deserve that, and I also think that when you have a show that has this kind of a momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve.”

Do we think Showtime absolutely needs the latest season of Yellowjackets to be on the air this year? Not necessarily. The most important thing is that the quality of the show remains there, even if that takes a little while longer. Then again, Showtime over the years has done a good job of making their shows annual events. Before the health crisis, we were used to getting episodes of Billions almost every year. Meanwhile, during its heyday we also saw Dexter on the show at the same interval.

The main factor that could impact things tonight is, of course, the health crisis. We’ll have to wait and see if it impacts production in some sort of substantial way but for now, we’re hoping that things can continue and the cast and crew will be safe.

