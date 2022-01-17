Euphoria season 2 episode 2: Is Nate really in love with Cassie?

Euphoria season 2 episode 2 had its fair share of questions — and at the start of the episode, many of them were about Nate. We know that he survived, but we also saw that bizarre dream sequence where he could have some sort of “perfect” future. Much of it alludes to the idea that he could very much love Cassie, and we know that these two characters are going to be spending a lot of time together.

Yet, does Nate actually love Sydney Sweeney’s character? Is he even capable of such an idea? This is someone who’s done such detestable things and is clearly damaged by his family and the way that he grew up.

For some perspective on all of this, it makes perfect sense to go to the man behind the role. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Jacob Elordi had to say about the Nate sequence, what he thinks about Cassie, and his character’s thoughts on love in general:

I think he just has this very primal, “American Dream” idea in him of having a very straight down the line, white picket fence, beautiful blonde life. This idea of love and family that he doesn’t have. This conventional storybook idea for him. And I think he’s doing that thing, that’s what you’re saying, trying to convince himself like “This is right in front of me. This is a good girl. She loves me. I have full control over her. This must be what love is.” Because that’s his thing. The whole time I think he has no f—–g idea what love is. He’s not loved by his mom. He’s not loved by his dad. He’s not loved by his peers. He has no concept of what real love is. So he’s just trying the best he can to understand it.

Nate could figure out a lot about himself through this season. Will he come out of it a better person? That’s hard to know given that Euphoria, at its core, is not so much a show about healing.

