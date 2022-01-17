Euphoria season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Does Rue have a new plan?

Next week on Euphoria season 2 episode 3, you’re going to see Rue doing her part to face responsibility — but not like you’d think.

Based on some of the first details we’ve seen and the promo for what’s next, the show is going to get pretty meta. One of the things we’ve come to know in life is that everybody likes to think of themselves as the hero of their story, and with that comes expectations. It’s ironic that we’re talking about the Zendaya character through the lens of a Spider-Man quote like “with great power comes great responsibility.” Yet, Rue seems to acknowledge that people want her to be a hero and to do the right thing. A part of that is staying clean.

Of course, the irony here is that Rue made it clear that she wasn’t planning to stay clean. She’d never lied to anyone when it comes to precisely what she wanted to do for her future. That’s still not going to be enough for some people.

As she’s facing some of these demons, Rue does indicate in the promo that she has a plan — a business opportunity, if you will. Whatever that turns out to be remains to be seen.

We’d say that overall, season 2 episode 2 was a big-time exploration of the mind. Moving forward, though, we could see more of an exploration into the actions people take. Rue is ambitious in her own way, and she’s looking to take some of that on as she strives for a greater purpose. Yet, is she running from something that is impossible to escape? Sooner or later there’s going to be a point of no return with this character; we just have to wait and see when it arrives.

