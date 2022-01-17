The Blacklist season 9 episode 9: A ‘Boukman Baptiste’ mystery?

In the event you did not know The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 is airing on NBC this Thursday, and there is already a mystery all about it.

What’s at the core of this one? Really, it’s as simple as not having a Blacklist number for the title character “Boukman Baptiste” — if this is a title character, anyway.

The first thing that we should note here in advance is that all of this is subject to change. Just because there’s no Blacklist number now does not mean there will be no number when the episode airs. Since the numbers often have no bearing on the story itself, this could still be determined behind the scenes.

Yet, usually around this time we learn the Blacklist number for the upcoming episode thanks to newly-released photos. That hasn’t happened yet. If there is no number, this would make it the second installment in the past three to deviate from the norm. This could be more evidence that the show is about the past as much as the present; it could also be a sign that Baptiste isn’t exactly a foe.

One other theory? The Blacklist is keeping its options open for a potential season 10 and in not assigning a number now, they are leaving more important ones open for down the road. Remember for a minute here that the #2 Blacklister has yet to be confirmed, even if we thought for a long time that it was going to be Neville Townsend. (We still like to imagine that somehow, he isn’t actually dead.)

