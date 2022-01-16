Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8 promo: Does the truth come out?

You’re going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8 on Starz next week and to the surprise of no one, things are about get even messier than ever. Go ahead and look towards Tariq’s trial as exhibit A.

First and foremost, Michael Rainey Jr.’s character has to find a way to ensure that he has proper representation. He knows that he wants Davis to be the person fighting for him, but the problem is that he doesn’t have the money. He’s been cut off of much of his supply, which means that he and Cane both are going to have to look elsewhere to get some of what they need to actually stay out of prison.

New Power Book II: Ghost review! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our breakdown on this weekend’s installment. We’ll be (of course!) diving into a lot of stuff coming up, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We don’t want you to miss any other stuff that is coming your way.

As we prepare for the start of Tariq’s trial, there is another major obstacle worth thinking about right now: The current state of things when it comes to Monet. Is she about to come clean about Zeke being her son? She may not have any choice now that Mecca has turned up and confronted her about it.

In between Tariq’s trial, Monet’s family, and also the presence of characters like Mecca in this world, we’ve got a good feeling that there are a lot more twists and turns coming down the road this season. We just hope that you’re prepared for a few big surprises; we know that the producers love to throw them at us here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







