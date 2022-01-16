Yellowjackets season 1 finale: Is Lottie really the Antler Queen?

Following the Yellowjackets season 1 finale on Showtime this weekend, there are of course a million different questions worth asking.

For the sake of this particular article, though, let’s start things off with this: Is it now confirmed that Lottie is the Antler Queen?

Well, here’s the thing: The writers want us to think that Lottie is the person running things down the road, and that may very much be the case. It’s pretty clear that she is the one who is influencing things in the wilderness, though we don’t think that there’s really some sort of supernatural occurrences going on here at all.

At this point, it almost seems too obvious that Lottie is the Queen because she’s the one who is doing a lot of these rituals and seems to be more influential than just about anyone in this environment. We also know now that she’s seemingly alive in the present. She’s a force to be reckoned with, for sure, over the next few seasons.

If there is an alternate theory to consider here, it’s this: What if it’s Van? We saw her fall in line with Lottie’s thinking at the end of the episode, and we also know already that the Antler Queen isn’t Misty. If something happens in the past or Lottie goes too far off the deep end, we could see someone like Van taking on the title. If there’s not meant to be a mystery about who the Antler Queen is, then it becomes more about who decided to join up with her during the process of struggling out there.

