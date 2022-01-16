Saturday Night Live: Will Forte hosting on January 15, Måneskin to perform

Curious to learn a few more details in regards to the next new episode of Saturday Night Live? We should start off with this: An alumni is heading home!

Next week, Will Forte is finally coming back to studio 8H as the host for the show, and the first question we have is a rather simple one: Why in the world was he not brought on for the role beforehand? Maybe it just didn’t work out in the past for one reason or another.

Nonetheless, we imagine that Forte as a host will bring out at least some things that he was famous for during his time on the show, though we can’t say with confidence that he’s going to go and reprise his role of MacGruber. Remember that there’s already a Peacock show out there about the character, so there may not be all that much of a rush to make something happen on SNL itself.

As for the musical guest, be prepared to see Eurovision winner Måneskin come on board. This is a particularly notable hire because of NBC bringing on board American Song Contest later this year. This is more or less their version of Eurovision, which is probably why we are getting this musical guest when we are.

Of course, it is important to remember that all things when it comes to the sketch show are at the moment subject to change. The primary reason for that is pretty simple: Positive tests. We already saw a change-up for this week’s show with that in mind, and basically everything at the moment has to be more or less flexible.

