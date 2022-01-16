Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we going to get a chance to dive back into this entertaining, dramatic world again?

We’ll admit that we grew rather used to visiting Dutton Ranch again during the weeks that the show was on the air. Unfortunately, that time is already at an end. Two weeks ago marked the season 4 finale and at the time of this writing, there’s no more specific news out there about season 5. There is no new episode tonight, and nor will there be one for the remainder of the winter, let alone the spring and most likely the summer.

We’ve already heard over the past week news that filming for season 5 should kick off at some point this spring, and that is what the creative team is working through behind the scenes. There are a number of hoops that need to be jumped through before production can begin. One of them will be casting some new characters, plus making sure that all of the locations are properly set.

Then, there’s also the consideration of making sure that the show is ready to air once it is filmed. We get a good sense already that fall is going to be when the show comes on moving forward, especially after it generated some of the huge ratings that it did. After all, at this point noting else makes all that much in the way of sense. There’s no way the show will be ready for the summer (where it aired in the past), and we have a hard time thinking that everyone is going to be waiting until the winter of 2023 to see the show back on the air.

Hopefully, there are a few updates coming over the next few weeks — just to keep us all excited.

