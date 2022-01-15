Moon Knight trailer: When to expect it for latest Marvel – Disney+ series

If you’re like us, then you are absolutely excited to see Moon Knight eventually arrive on Disney+. This is one of our most-anticipated Marvel shows on the streaming service — it’s based on a character we love, and that’s without even mentioning that Oscar Isaac is a fantastic actor. This show is lucky to have him and he’ll probably bring a lot of humanity to this character.

This weekend, we had a chance to learn that a trailer is going to be released very soon — think Monday night! In the Twitter post below, you get 100% confirmation that you’ll get an extended look at the series during the NFL Playoff Game on ABC/ESPN. That shouldn’t come as a surprise; obviously, Disney wants to use one of its properties in order to promote the other, and of course that makes all of the sense in the world.

So while we don’t expect this trailer to give away any major secrets when it comes to the Moon Knight story or any potential cameos, it should at least set the table for what lies ahead. We do think the character needs at least something in this vein. Remember for a moment here that this isn’t one of the more well-known characters from the comics; there are plenty of fans out there for Moon Knight, but he needs a little bit of mainstream promotion. That, plus the success of every other MCU series out there, should help to make sure that this is a ratings success.

Last year proved to be a huge one for Marvel on Disney+, as WandaVision, Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Loki all proved to be fantastic hits in their own right. Now, you just have to find a way to ensure that things keep rolling. You’ve got this show and on the other side of it, She-Hulk is coming with Tatiana Maslany front and center.

First trailer for ‘MOON KNIGHT’ releasing on Monday. pic.twitter.com/KlfM6rynxp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 15, 2022

