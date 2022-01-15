The Blacklist season 10 renewal hopes: The latest on the ratings

Over the next month and a half or so, we’re hoping to get some more news on The Blacklist season 10. Will we end up seeing the NBC show back for another batch of episodes?

We know that one of the determining factors for the show’s future comes of course via its ratings and, at least for the time being, those continue to give us hope. For example, this past episode generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 3.4 million viewers, which makes it the second most-watched episode of the season behind the Ressler one earlier this month. It’s good to see growth early on in the new year and most importantly, The Blacklist is almost even in the demo versus season 8 and also down only 5% in total viewers. That sort of retention is rare in this modern day and age.

Do we understand that the James Spader drama is one of the lower-rated shows on NBC? Sure, but we’re not trying to compare its numbers to a Chicago Fire or some other shows that are out there. It’s doing well compared to what it’s done in the past. It’s also worth noting that it’s still stronger than some of their new comedies or freshman drama Ordinary Joe. It’s also almost even with New Amsterdam, which has had some strong lead-ins for most of the season.

What we’re trying to say here is quite simple: There’s a good chance for at least one more season. We’re not sure that we’ll see something beyond a season 10, but there’s a good chance for at least one more kick at the metaphorical can if the cast and the creative team remain interested. That is another thing that you have to consider here.

