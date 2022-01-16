1883 season 1 episode 6 return date at Paramount+; when’s it back?

Following this weekend’s new episode, are you curious to learn the 1883 season 1 episode 6 return date at Paramount+? We’re happy to help you out within this article, especially since we know how confusing things can get.

Remember at the start of the month when there was a week without a new episode and, consequently, everyone was confused about it? Well, there could be a little more of that coming, as there is no episode scheduled for Sunday, January 23. However, we at least have advance confirmation of it today! The show will return with new episodes on January 30, and we hope to get more confirmation about new episodes down the road.

So why isn’t there a new episode next week? Well, the simplest answer we can offer here is that the show’s been in production for the past few months! There isn’t that much of a turnaround with this show when it comes to episodes airing, and the editors and post-production team need all the time they can get to make sure these stories are perfect.

In a perfect world, we tend to think that 1883 would have filmed a few months earlier than it did so that we could get a new episode a week without any delay. However, this is when the cast and crew could get down to set; also, we know that Paramount+ didn’t want to delay the show. They recognized how important it was for them to be able to have the show premiere while Yellowstone was still on the air, so they opted to have the show air when it did and then space out some of the season 1 episodes. Maybe that pattern will change for season 2, now that 1883 has an audience and there’s less pressure to premiere it at the same time the flagship show is on the air.

