SEAL Team season 5 episode 13 promo: Is Jason ready to lead?

Tomorrow on Paramount+ you’re going to have a chance to see SEAL Team season 5 episode 13. It goes without saying, but this is an installment like no other. It’s the penultimate episode of the season and it’s one where the stakes are of course higher than ever.

At this point, Bravo Team is set to go in for a heck of a dangerous op. Their lives are on the line and for so many of them, they understand that there’s a lot riding on them back home. This is what makes the status of one Jason Hayes all the more important entering this mission.

David Boreanaz’s character wants to be a great leader — we believe that in every single part of our soul. However, there’s also the reality that he is suffering from a traumatic brain injury and that is not an easy thing for him to deal with. He’s trying to find a way to heal and we want to think that this past episode helped him to turn a corner. If nothing else, we do think he understands now that he’s his own worst enemy and that he needs to be cognizant of that during the entirety of this mission.

Whatever happens during this episode, we tend to think that it’s going to carry over directly into the finale. You have to be prepared for that; heck, you have to be prepared for something truly shocking to happen. In this modern era of TV, we’ve seen time and time again examples of the penultimate episode being the one that has the biggest reveal and from there, we see the finale revolve around the aftermath of whatever transpires.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to SEAL Team and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 5 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEAL Team (@sealteam_pplus)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







