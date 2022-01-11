SEAL Team season 5 episode 13 spoilers: The last before big finale

SEAL Team season 5 episode 13 carries with it the title of “Pillar of Strength,” and we would say in general that this is a bittersweet story. There are only two episodes left this season!

For those who are a little bit shocked by this, consider it a downside of the move over to Paramount+. Streaming shows in general tend to operate with shorter seasons in mind; it allows for more continuous stories, but in this case, also a suitable test for Paramount to see if the ratings are good enough to proceed. Because streaming services in general don’t release viewer totals, we’re all left collectively in the dark. Nothing is 100% solidified in regards to a season 6 but for now, we remain hopeful.

Let’s get into the story of this particular episode now. Check out the full SEAL Team season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

In the penultimate episode of the season, Bravo will need all hands on deck for a massive mission to shut down the Venezuelan nuclear program, but the biggest threat to their success could be one of their own. “Pillar Of Strength ” premieres Sunday, January 16 exclusively on Paramount+.

So who could this threat be? Based on the events of this season so far, it’s hard to imagine this being anyone other than Jason Hayes. We know that he’s struggled for most of the season to try and handle his traumatic brain injury; we’d love to imagine that the events of episode 12 brought some new things to light, and maybe to some extent it has. The more important thing to remember here, though, is that recovery does not move in a straight line. There are bumps in the road along the way and you have to be prepared for that.

One more thing: David Boreanaz is going to be directing this episode!

