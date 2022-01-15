9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 spoilers: How long will the ice storm last?

Going into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, we knew that there was going to be an ice storm at the center of the action. However, it was not entirely clear just how long said storm was going to last. Usually, we see these big, start-of-the-season crises last for just a couple of weeks and that’s it. Ultimately, thought, this time around we’re going to see things play out a little bit different.

Based on some details for the upcoming fourth episode titled “Push,” we know that we’re going to be seeing the ice storm will still be going on then. We do understand the need to spread this sort of thing out. Remember that this is the sort of crisis that rarely gets resolved right away. This is the sort of thing that takes time to get past in life, and we can’t be altogether shocked that this is going to be reflect in a big way on the show itself.

Want to get a few more details now on the story that is coming? Then be sure to check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Grace is caught in the ice storm as she goes into labor, and Judd, Owen and Tommy race to find her in the all-new “Push” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-308) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Our absolute hope entering this episode is that Grace ultimately ends up being okay! We think the show could absolutely benefit from a big, joyous moments for this character after everything that she’s gone through, and this episode could be an opportunity to deliver that very thing. It would also give her and Judd an exciting new chapter to explore, and who wouldn’t want to watch that play out?

