Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7: Where is Tate’s story going?

In the event you did not know Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 is airing on Starz in a matter of hours, and this one will once again try to cater to a number of different stories.

Will any one in particular stick out above the others? There’s a good chance of that and with that in mind, we turn our attention towards Rashad Tate. Is there going to be a big development with him soon? It feels like there almost has to be, given that the story so far has trudged along at such a slow pace.

At the time of this writing, there are a few different things that we know Tate wants. First and foremost, this is a guy interested in power. He wants to overtake Congressman Sweeney and get himself in a better position. In order to do that, though, he needs dirt on them — that’s what he is looking to get from Tariq, who knows the Westons and has some connections there.

As of right now, we’re watching Larenz Tate’s character bide his time and more or less wait for something to come out from Tariq’s investigation and it really needs to soon. This is a character who felt a lot broader and bolder in Power proper, and we’re really hoping that they do something here soon in order to justify his inclusion into the story of Ghost. After all, isn’t there supposed to be a spin-off all about him coming in the near future? If that is the case, they better get to it before long.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7?

