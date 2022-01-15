Yellowjackets season 1 finale spoilers: Will there be a big cliffhanger?

As we prepare for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale on Showtime this weekend, why not have a chat about cliffhangers? Given how shocking and dramatic this show can be, it’s fair to anticipate something earth-shattering!

We know in advance of the finale that there is a season 2 coming for the drama at some point down the road; however, the writers of Yellowjackets weren’t 100% aware of that when they were writing the finale. In theory, they could have prioritized working to give audiences some closure … though we don’t necessarily think that this was their primary focus at all. From the start this show was planned out to last multiple seasons, and the creative team probably approached the finale as a way to ensure audiences would stick with them.

Want to ensure you don’t miss any Yellowjackets finale coverage in video form? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now! We’ll be breaking down the finale there soon.

With that in mind, there’s almost certainly going to be a cliffhanger at the end of all of this.

So what could it be? To us, there are two distinct possibilities that come to mind. One is that we could go back to that period of time where things got truly weird in the wilderness, one where they became somewhat of a tribe sporting elaborate masks. Or, another is that we could learn that another big character from the past is actually still alive in the present. They’ve been rather careful in only giving us a small picture of who is still out there but in theory, there could be others. They’ve shown us precisely what they want us to see.

Of course another character could be killed off, as well — it does feel like in general, we have to prepare for death around every corner in the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Yellowjackets, including some Antler Queen theories

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Yellowjackets season 1 finale?

How big of a cliffhanger are you expecting? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







