Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 15, 2021?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to see the late-night show back from hiatus?

Let’s put it this way: If you missed having SNL on the air, there is a good chance you’ll be thrilled with what happens later tonight. There is a new episode coming hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, who is drawing rave reviews right now for her role in that musical. This is a chance for her to show even more of what she can do, and maybe also get more audiences to check out an extremely well-reviewed film that has yet to light the American box office on fire.

The musical guest has undergone a last-minute change this week. Roddy Ricch was originally supposed to perform but due to a positive test, he’s been replaced by Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers. You can see Jack alongside Ariana in the video below. We wouldn’t be shocked if Roddy got a chance to perform down the road.

Ultimately, we do have a good sense that SNL is going to be looking to exercise as much caution as possible moving into this episode. In a lot of ways, they have to — the last show saw the bulk of its content pulled at the last minute, which left us in a spot where we had host Paul Rudd and very little else backing him up. We do think everything is going to be a little bit touch-and-go for at least as long as the variants are generating some of the numbers that they are.

For now, though, we’re preparing for a new show tonight and hope it generates some laughs. We certainly could use a little bit of the show’s trademark late-night escapism.

