Tonight’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 gave us a big story for Zeus and Apollo, plus also Magnum and Higgins taking on a case from a nun.

Yet, the big surprise came in the closing minutes thanks to a video call from Suzie: She is pregnant! That manes that Rick is going to be a father, and all of a sudden their relationship just got that much more serious. When she first took off from the islands we knew that they cared about each other, and that they were interested in making something work.

For most of the episode, though, Rick really focused hard on trying to find the right thing to say — he wanted to just reaffirm with her that he was still on board the idea of the two of them being together. He had no idea that he was about to get hit with this sort of news. That’s a part of what made it adorable.

All of a sudden, it’s looking very much like Rick has a big story to carry him through the rest of the season. While we’ve seen Rick, Magnum, TC, and Higgins all take on a variety of challenges over the years, being a parent is easily one of the hardest challenges of all. Moving forward, we do think that there’s going to be a chance to see the whole Ohana come together to support Rick, while also learning secondhand more of what it means to potentially be a parent.

Now, let’s just hope that this reveal leads to Suzy being back around the other characters in Hawaii — there’s so much for these two to explore together!

Elsewhere in the episode, there wasn’t that much of an update on Higgins’ dreams about Magnum; just remember that this is a process. It could take some time before we understand more of her feelings and what she’s trying to do about them.

