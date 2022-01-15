The Rookie season 4 episode 12 promo: One awkward double date

You are going to be stuck waiting until Sunday, January 23 in order to check out The Rookie season 4 episode 12 on ABC. Nonetheless, there’s a lot to be excited about here.

For starters, can we talk about one of the weirdest cases imaginable? In the promo below you can get a small taste of what’s coming, and that includes a severed arm that appears to be moving by itself. What is this, The Addams Family? Good luck to John Nolan and the rest of the team as they try to figure that out.

As for what else is going to be coming up, John’s going to have some time to celebrate his new appointment, while Harper is going to get accustomed to being pregnant. That was a reveal at the end of this past episode, and it should allow the writers to play around with a lot of fun stories for the character.

Then, there’s the prospect of a double date featuring Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen — unfortunately, they aren’t on a double date together. They each have their own dates, and just from a few seconds alone we have a feeling that this is going to be all sorts of awkward. Could this be a moment where everyone becomes more aware of some latest feelings between the two? We do think we could be building towards this eventually, but clearly the writers are doing their best to take their time. They don’t feel the need to rush something along here, at least so long as we get a season 5 down the road.

So why are we stuck waiting so long for this episode in the first place? Odds are, some of that is due to the NFL Playoffs and the desire for ABC to avoid losing viewers as long as possible.

