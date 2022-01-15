Ray Donovan season 8: Is there a chance following movie on Showtime?

Following the big farewell movie tonight on Showtime, is there any chance at all of a Ray Donovan season 8 happening down the road?

We don’t want to dance around an answer here for some long period of time, so let’s go ahead and get to it: Don’t get your hopes up too much. As much fun as it may be to think about more of this show down the road, there is zero evidence of it happening. This movie was created to effectively undo the terrible and last-second cancellation of the show after season 7. That was done largely for cost considerations, as shows tend to get expensive late in their runs and the Liev Schreiber series was never all that cheap in the first place.

Because there is more of a fitting end to the story tonight, it seems like there’s no direct reason to continue things beyond this — though you can never say never when it comes to the franchise as a whole. There’s always a chance that we could get some sort of spin-off, or that Showtime could figure out a way to develop another program in the same universe. Some of it could depend on the viewership for the movie itself.

At the moment, what we do know for sure is this: Showtime is very-much aware that nostalgia helps to pay some of their bills. We’re coming off of Dexter: New Blood being one of their most successful shows ever, and there is money in a lot of these series that viewers had a chance to watch over the years. Unfortunately, we wouldn’t say that Ray Donovan was ever anywhere near as popular as Dexter. This plus the cost and closure of tonight’s movie make it unlikely that we see this same exact world again.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ray Donovan right now

Do you want to see a Ray Donovan season 8 happen at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates down the road. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







