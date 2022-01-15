Chicago Med season 7 episode 12 promo: A Pamela Blake crisis!

Chicago Med season 7 episode 12, based on the promo below, looks to have one of the craziest crises we’ve seen in some time. Not only is Dr. Pamela Blake in danger, but the same goes for much of her team!

If you look below, you can see what we’re dealing with as the surgical team collapses right in the middle of a procedure while Dr. Marcel watches on in peril. To make matters worse, it doesn’t seem like the doctors can rush in to help; whatever is in that OR could cause problems to everyone at the hospital if it gets out. They are all still operating without a lot of answers!

For those of you who love Chicago Fire, there is at least a small crossover here with Capp turning up in the promo. In general, we’re somewhat skeptical that there’s going to be some huge event over the next month or two, largely because the virus is likely making harder to get these shows out of their typical routines. For now, we’ll take a few of these small events just to remind us that they all exist within the same universe. (For those wondering, Capp is here mostly to ensure that nobody does anything rash in going into that OR.)

This episode does feel like one where we could see many of the doctors team up with a common goal in mind and we do appreciate that. The more opportunities that we have to see the whole team together, the better off a show like this can be. Given that this could also be the last episode for a little while, we do want it to deliver the goods as much as possible.

