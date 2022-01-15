Killing Eve season 4 spoilers: Prepare for more Hélène

If you were hoping for Killing Eve season 4 to dive even deeper into the history and mythology of the Seven, we come bearing great news.

According to a report coming in from Variety, Camille Cottin has been promoted to series regular for the final season of the BBC America / AMC hit. She of course plays Hélène, one of the highest-ranking members of the assassin organization we have seen to date on the series. She was a big-time antagonist for much of season 3 and with this promotion in mind, she’s poised to have an even larger role in season 4.

As for some other casting news, here is what the aforementioned report dished out…

Anjana Vasan – The We Are Lady Parts actress has been cast as Pam, described as “a young new assassin in training whose work in the family funeral business granted her solace from her relationship with her bullying brother.” Could she be someone Villanelle interacts with?

Robert Gilbert – The Ready Player One actor will be Yusuf, a “warm and charismatic ex-army bad boy who works to help Eve on her mission of revenge.” Both he and Vasan are poised to be series regulars.

Marie-Sophie Ferdane – Meanwhile, the I Am Not an Easy Man actress will be Gunn, described solely as an assassin with “even more issues than Villanelle.”

Season 4 of the hit series comes on in February; here’s to hoping for some other awesome news before too long!

