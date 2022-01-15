Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 spoilers: Jamie vs. Joe Hill?

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 is currently set to grace CBS in one week’s time, and to the surprise of no one, there will be conflict. Where things get a little more surprising is seeing Jamie and Joe Hill at the center of it.

In some ways, you’d probably want these two to get along. They’re family! Also, Jamie is a little closer to Joe’s age than some of his other siblings and you could argue that he’d be a good mentor to him. However, Joe seems to have a little more of a rebellious streak, which probably makes him a little bit more similar to Danny. We’re sure that the two will find a way to work through it, mostly because Joe is not a character you tend to see every single episode. There needs to be a way for his storylines to be a little more open and shut.

Want to get a few more details on the rest of the story next week, including another familiar face stopping by? Be sure to share the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 synopsis below:

“The Reagan Way” – Frank is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) when he says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder, but he can’t break the confessional seal to reveal the true killer’s identity. Also, Danny and Baez use unorthodox methods to work around the Church’s confidentiality constraints to find the real killer; Eddie defies Erin and the D.A.’s office to get justice for a sexual assault survivor; and Reagan family ties are put to the test when Jamie and his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), butt heads over fair police practices, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Stacy Keach guest stars as Archbishop Kevin Kearns, and Will Hochman returns as Joe Hill, the newest Reagan family member.

“The Reagan Way” is not the final episode of January; there is another one coming on the 28th!

