Shark Tank preview: VaBroom, Must Love, Romper Jack, Roq Innovation

Tonight on Shark Tank you’re going to have a chance to see VaBroom, Must Love, Romper Jack, and Roq Innovation arrive to the Tank. Will any of them end up getting a deal? There are a couple of fun innovations in here, plus a unique fashion brand and a company trying to offer a new plant-based dessert.

First and foremost, let’s kick things off by sharing the synopsis for what lies ahead:

“1309” – Peter Jones, global business tycoon and original Dragon from BBC’s “Dragon’s Den” (the U.K. version of “Shark Tank”), brings his expertise from across the pond into the Tank in an all-new episode. First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from White Bear Lake and Champlain, Minnesota, who pitch their two-in-one common household tool designed and engineered to make cleaning quick and easy. Best friends from Los Angeles, California, introduce a healthier version of a favorite indulgence; while entrepreneurs from Santa Clarita, California, present their stylish men’s apparel line designed to help men stand out and feel confident. Black female entrepreneur from Chicago, Illinois, shows the Sharks the light with her problem-solving wearable design on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, JAN. 14 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Now, why not get to the products? Take a look below to get links, and more info, for all the companies coming on board.

Romper Jack – There is a market out there for rompers for men, and we don’t even think it’s too niche for the Tank. This is going to come down to the presentation and the negotiation that goes down — it does feel like there is room for a specialized company like this in such a space.

VaBroom – The idea if this feels genius. It’s a broom that’s also a vacuum! It’s not meant to replace the giant vacuums you use to clean your carpet, but it could make sweeping and cleaning so much easier. There’s no more need to reach down with a dustbin! It feels like a perfect product to be sold on television especially.

Must Love – There’s a ton to like about the company, even if their name is reminiscent of the movie Must Love Dogs. They’re presenting a lineup of frozen plant-based frozen desserts, ones that use things like oats and bananas as primary ingredients. The packaging is great and the varieties look delicious, but is this becoming too competitive a market these days?

Roq Innovation – This company’s goal is selling a variety of accessories including headbands, beanies, and scarves, with many of them designed to make life easier. The beanies, for example, have a built-in light to make travel easier in the dark.

