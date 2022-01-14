This Is Us season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Jack Damon is back! (photo)

We know that This Is Us season 6 episode 3 is going to be looking at a LOT of different timelines in the new season — they have to, given all of the loose ends that are out there.

One of the timelines that we are the most curious about takes place far in the future. This is the one where Kate and Toby’s son Jack Damon is adult, and he has already found the love of his life in Lucy. It’s not clear how many characters from the present are still alive at that point; it feels like Rebecca is probably gone, which is what makes this time period even more strange since we’ve always used Mandy Moore’s character as a touchstone.

The photo above is one of the images that NBC released from Tuesday’s episode, and you can see Jack (Blake Stadnik) and Lucy (Auden Thornton) seemingly living the high life. Look at that table, and also look at that view! Judging from the amount of glasses that are there, it does feel like some other people could be joining them.

Given that the theme of “Four Fathers” is very much fatherhood, we wouldn’t be shocked if that is a part of Adult Jack’s story, as well. Remember that he and Lucy have a daughter named Hope, and maybe this is an opportunity to explore that a little bit more.

Regardless of how much we see from this timeline, it’s nice to know that This Is Us plans to revisit it again — by and large, it feels like one of the more forgotten stories that we’ve seen over the past couple of years.

