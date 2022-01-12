This Is Us season 6 episode 3 promo: A story of fatherhood

As you prepare to see This Is Us season 6 episode 3 on NBC next week, know that fatherhood will be a focus from the jump. After all, the title for this episode is “Four Fathers,” and we would imagine that Kevin, Randall, Jack, and Toby will probably be the focus.

Given how few any of these four were featured during tonight’s new episode “One Giant Leap,” we absolutely welcome the show continuing to shake and change things up. (For the record, we’re still giddy about the fact that we know who Nicky is married to after so long.)

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see everything we thought about tonight’s episode, which also contained great stuff for Deja and Malik. After you watch, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are more discussions coming and we don’t want you missing them.

As you would imagine, this upcoming episode is going to play around with time — it has to with Jack involved! We also hope that there are opportunities for a lot of these characters to learn from each other. The show’s almost always going to be better when that happens.

The promo itself hinted at a few major developments. For Kevin, he’s going to struggle with the reality that he can’t always be there for big milestones. Even taking a reboot of The Manny requires him to be away a certain percentage of the time. Meanwhile, Randall will find himself in a really awkward position as he learns on accident that Deja and Malik were intimate.

In the past, Jack is going to be taking the kids to their first movie — yet, nothing goes according to plan as Kevin disappears at one point during the process.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see heading into This Is Us season 6 episode 3 on NBC?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stay at the site for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







