Nancy Drew season 3 episode 12 spoilers: The last before the epic finale!

The first thing to note here about Nancy Drew season 3 episode 12 could surprise a number of people: It is the penultimate episode of the season. The CW in general ordered fewer episodes of a number of their shows this past year, with the idea being potentially to tell more condensed stories and also ensure that there are a lot of different stuff they can put on the air.

In opting to do this, what it has done for producers is enable them to focus more of this season overall on the Frozen Hearts Killer mystery, one that has been around for some time. Nancy and the Drew Crew are getting closer to figuring things out, but of course on the way to doing that, there are more surprises lurking around every corner. Given the sort of the show that this is, don’t be shocked if a lot of them are of the less-than-favorable variety.

Want to get a few more details all about what the future holds? Then go ahead and take a look at the Nancy Drew season 3 episode 12 synopsis right now:

HEXED – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) searches for a missing person targeted by Temperance (guest star Olivia Taylor Dudley), who has also placed a fatal hex on the kids of the Youth Center. With the solution to the Frozen Hearts mystery almost in their grasp, a shocking reversal puts the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon), in the crosshairs. Also starring Scott Wolf. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#312). Original airdate 1/21/2022. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Don’t be surprised if this episode ends with some sort of huge cliffhanger — after all, they will want to get people psyched for the finale!

