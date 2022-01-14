Succession season 4: Is the writing process already underway?

For everyone out there pumped to see Succession season 4 down the road, trust us when we saw that we’re right there with you — even if we know full well that it’s going to be a long wait.

Yet, are there at least some signs that the show is going to be starting up work soon? Maybe that’s true when it comes to the writing process. At the time of the season 3 finale, signs pointed towards the scriptwriting process getting underway early on this year. That would help to set the stage for filming to take place in either late spring or early summer.

As Jesse Armstrong and his team formulate the story for season 4, we imagine that one of the central priorities has to be finding a way to ensure things stay fresh. The entirety of the series can’t just circle the wagons on Logan Roy holding onto his job. We know that he wants power as long as possible, but there is only so long that can work. We could see an adjustment of sorts already with GoJo potentially taking over, and the story could become more about the Roy clan trying to find a way to stake a claim for themselves. If they won’t ever be able to run the company, will that force them to start to think outside their father’s legacy?

For Logan, we think the question becomes whether or not he can really handle not having all the power. He may say that this is the right time to get out, but we’re not sure he will feel that way forever.

